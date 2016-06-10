June 10 Axiall Corp :
* Transaction representing an enterprise value of
approximately $3.8 billion
* Expected annual cost synergies of approximately $100
million
* Transaction expected to be accretive to Westlake in first
year following close
* Axiall Corp says Westlake has received commitments from
its banks in connection with financing of transaction
* Westlake has agreed to withdraw its nomination of a slate
of director nominees at Axiall's upcoming annual meeting of
stockholders
* Axiall Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved
by boards of directors of both companies
* Westlake Chemical to acquire Axiall Corporation for $33.00
per share in all-cash transaction
