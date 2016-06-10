BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million
June 10 CB Pharma Acquisition Corp:
* CB Pharma Acquisition Corp. announces approval of proposals to extend time to complete initial business combination
* Company now has until December 12, 2016 to complete initial business combination
* Edward J. Fred appointed as Chief Executive Officer; Jose M. Aldeanueva appointed Chief Financial Officer
* Lindsay Rosenwald, Michael Weiss, George Avgerinos, Adam Chill, Arthur Kornbluth, Neil Herskowitz resigned as an officer and/or director
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial
Feb 1 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst has been largely cleared of U.S. charges that he disclosed information about upcoming mergers that allowed a friend and another man to make over $600,000 through insider trading.