EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 10 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :
* Deal for cash consideration of $975 million , subject to normal closing adjustments
* Expect to be comfortably in compliance with all financial covenants at end of Q2 and remainder of 2016
* Entered into a definitive agreement for sale of all of its saskatchewan assets, including its dodsland viking area
* To realize nearly $100 million annually from decreased interest expenses and reductions in g&a expenses through deal
* Penn west announces $1.1 billion in asset sales, including the sale of its saskatchewan assets for $975 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says