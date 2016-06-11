BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Q4 net loss from cont ops $1.01 mln vs $2.63 mln
* Q4 net loss from continuing operations $1.01 million versus $2.63 million
June 10 Armor Minerals Inc
* Announces private placement for up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Proceeds from financing will be used for follow-up exploration on recently announced drill results at Warmister project
* Armor announces $1,000,000 private placement
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.