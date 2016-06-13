June 13 Symantec Corp
* Greg clark, Blue Coat Ceo, to lead symantec following
closing
* Fy18 non-gaap eps expected to be $1.70-$1.80
* Will acquire Blue coat for approximately $4.65 billion in
cash
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of
both companies and is expected to close in third calendar
quarter of 2016
* Silver lake to double investment to $1 billion
* On a pro-forma, non-gaap basis, combined company would
have had $4.4 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2016
* By end of fiscal 2018, symantec expects to realize $550
million in run-rate cost savings
* Board of directors will continue to be led by symantec's
current chairman
* Seifert will continue as chief financial officer
* Members of blue coat's management team also made decision
to rollover a substantial portion of their cash and options into
combined entity
* Combined company will be headquartered in mountain view,
california
* Silver lake has agreed to make an additional investment of
$500 million in 2.0% convertible notes due 2021 of symantec
* Bain capital has agreed to make an investment of $750
million in convertible notes
* David humphrey, a managing director of bain capital , will
be appointed to board of directors, effective at close of
transaction
* Intends to finance transaction with cash on balance sheet
and $2.8 billion of new debt
* Focused on paying down a significant portion of debt
within next several years with cash on balance sheet and through
cash generation
* Acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to
our non-gaap earnings creating meaningful value for our
shareholders
* Will also continue our practice of paying a quarterly
dividend to our shareholders
* Symantec to acquire blue coat and define the future of
cybersecurity
