June 13 Magellan Petroleum Corp :

* Sale of company's 50% interests in PEDL 234 in Weald Basin in UK to UK Oil And Gas Investments PLC

* Announced settlement of its litigation with celtique energie weald limited ("celtique") for approximately $1.8 million

* Magellan sells its weald basin acreage and settles litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)