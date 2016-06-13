June 13 BioScrip Inc :

* Total transaction consideration of $85.0 million

* Will acquire substantially all of assets and assume certain liabilities of Home Solutions and its subsidiaries

* Deal includes additional contingent consideration in form of restricted stock units

* Closing consideration will consist of $80.0 million payable in cash, subject to certain adjustments and $5.0 million in shares

* BioScrip inc says upon completion of transaction, Daniel Greenleaf will become chief executive officer of BioScrip

* Upon completion of transaction, Daniel Greenleaf will become chief executive officer of BioScrip and join company's board

* Rick Smith, director and chief executive officer of BioScrip will become vice chairman of board of directors

* Jeffrey Kreger, chief financial officer of BioScrip, will serve as combined company's chief financial officer

* BioScrip will continue to be headquartered in Denver, Colorado and plans to maintain branches throughout United States

* Transaction is anticipated to be financed through net proceeds from an equity offering

* Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to BioScrip

* Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor to Home Solutions

* BioScrip announces transformative acquisition of Home Solutions that will enhance focus as home infusion leader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)