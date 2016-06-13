June 13 Mednax Inc

* Deal for $400 million

* Mednax inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Cardon is expected to generate 2016 annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) of $36 million

* Cardon outreach will become a wholly owned subsidiary of meddata, a mednax company

* Mednax inc says expects initial contribution of $0.06 in annualized diluted earnings per share from acquisition

* Mednax announces agreement to acquire cardon outreach