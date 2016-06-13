BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 13 Mednax Inc
* Deal for $400 million
* Mednax inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Cardon is expected to generate 2016 annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) of $36 million
* Cardon outreach will become a wholly owned subsidiary of meddata, a mednax company
* Mednax inc says expects initial contribution of $0.06 in annualized diluted earnings per share from acquisition
Mednax announces agreement to acquire cardon outreach
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million