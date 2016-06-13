June 13 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On track to achieve target of positive cash flow from operations by end of 2016 & accelerated revenue growth beyond

* Mark Sieczkarek has served as co's interim president and ceo since november 2015

* Novabay pharmaceuticals appoints Mark M. Sieczkarek president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)