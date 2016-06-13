BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 13 Mednax Inc
* Meddata agrees to acquire Cardon Outreach LLC, a leading revenue cycle management company
* Purchase consideration for transaction was $400 million
Meddata agrees to acquire Cardon Outreach LLC, a leading revenue cycle management company. Purchase consideration for transaction was $400 million. Acquisition is expected to be accretive to GAAP earnings
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million