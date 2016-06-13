June 13 Emerita Resources Corp :

* Falcon has granted to Emerita an option to acquire a 100% interest in Falcon Litio MG project on or before June 13, 2018

* Emerita will issue 500,000 common shares, at a price per share of $0.155, to falcon

* Emerita will issue 500,000 common shares, at a price per share of $0.155, to falcon

* Emerita Resources enters into option agreement to acquire Lithium project