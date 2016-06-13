June 13 Gymboree Corp Says

* The Gymboree Corporation reports first quarter of fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 sales $285 million versus $276.1 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Gymboree corp says inventory balances at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016 were $198.6 million, compared to $208.9 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2015

* For Q1 on a per square foot basis, inventory cost was down 4 pct over Q1 of fiscal 2015; inventory units were down mid single digits

* Gymboree Corp says continuing to actively pursue various other financing alternatives

* Gymboree corp says anticipates adjusted EBITDA for Q2 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of $13 million to $17 million

* Gymboree Corp says for full year, company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $120 million to $135 million

* Gymboree Corp says expects to have sufficient liquidity during fiscal 2016 to service its debt and invest in business

* Gymboree Corp says during fiscal 2016, company anticipates spending approximately $30 million to $35 million for capital expenditures

* Gymboree Corp says net income for quarter was $32.8 million, compared to a net loss of $23.0 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015