June 13 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance reports results for RT001 topical Phase 3 trial for lateral canthal lines

* RT001 topical generally appeared to be well-tolerated in study

* In realise 1, daxibotulinumtoxina topical gel (RT001) did not achieve its co-primary and other endpoints

* Do not plan to continue development of RT001 topical for crow's feet

* Based on results, have decided not to pursue current clinical development plan for RT001 in axillary hyperhidrosis

* Now expect its cash and investments to fund its operations into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)