UPDATE 1-Honda raises full-year profit outlook on lower costs, weaker yen
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
June 13 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance reports results for RT001 topical Phase 3 trial for lateral canthal lines
* RT001 topical generally appeared to be well-tolerated in study
* In realise 1, daxibotulinumtoxina topical gel (RT001) did not achieve its co-primary and other endpoints
* Do not plan to continue development of RT001 topical for crow's feet
* Based on results, have decided not to pursue current clinical development plan for RT001 in axillary hyperhidrosis
* Now expect its cash and investments to fund its operations into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.