UPDATE 1-Honda raises full-year profit outlook on lower costs, weaker yen
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
June 13 E*TRADE Financial Corp
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for May 2016
* Daily average revenue trades for May were 149,475, a six percent decrease from April and a one percent decrease from year-ago period
* Added 30,607 gross new brokerage accounts in May and ended month with about 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 8,448 from April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.