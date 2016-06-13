Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
June 13 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc announces completion of previously announced $10 million share repurchase program and authorization of new $20 million share repurchase program
* Company will fund share repurchase program with cash from operations.
* May repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31 , 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey
Feb 2 Cerberus Capital Management LP's Chief Executive Officer Stephen Feinberg is in talks to join U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in a senior role, the private equity firm said on Thursday.