June 13 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc announces completion of previously announced $10 million share repurchase program and authorization of new $20 million share repurchase program

* Company will fund share repurchase program with cash from operations.

* May repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31 , 2017.