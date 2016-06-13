June 13 L Brands

* L brands offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2036 priced at 100% of aggregate principal amount with coupon of 6.750%

* Intends to use proceeds from offering, partly, for redemption of its outstanding 6.900% notes due 2017

* L brands prices senior notes offering