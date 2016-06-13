June 13 Endeavour Mining Corp

* As part of offering, la mancha holding s.ar.l. Will be purchasing a minimum of $15 million of common shares

* Endeavour mining says syndicate of underwriters agreed to buy on bought deal basis 6.3 million ordinary shares at a price of $20.00 per common share

* Endeavour mining announces c$125 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [EDV.TO ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)