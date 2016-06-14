June 13 Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Agreement involving noteholders of approximately 50% of its $850 million in debt scheduled to mature in 2017 and 2018

* Consolidated same store sales for Q1 2016 are estimated to grow 0.9% compared to prior year period

* Consolidated net sales for Q1 2016 are estimated to be $2,319 million compared to $2,325 million in prior year period

* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $79 million, an improvement of 13% from Q1 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $70 million

* Toys"R"Us announces a plan to refinance with key noteholders and releases estimated sales and adjusted EBITDA for first quarter 2016

* Sees Q1 2016 sales $2.319 billion