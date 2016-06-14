BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 14 Chemours Co :
* Chemours signs definitive agreement to sell sulfur products to Vveolia
* Deal for $325 million in cash
* Says total gross proceeds from three divestitures will be approximately $700 million
* Anticipates closing transaction within second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change