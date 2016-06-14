June 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Majority of reported side effects were reversible and clinically manageable.

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc says updated 2016 financial guidance to be provided following resolution of strategic activities

* Previous financial guidance for 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Investigational, oral, dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (pi3k)-delta and pi3k-gamma met primary endpoint

* Undertaking strategic restructuring that will close down its discovery research organization, or 21 percent of workforce

* Duvelisib demonstrated overall response rate (ORR) of 46 percent, among 129 patients with iNHL

* Abbvie, co have also agreed to pause ABBVIE-sponsored phase 1b/2 study evaluating duvelisib in combination with venetoclax

* Hoped treatment with duvelisib as monotherapy would have provided larger clinical benefit for advance indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma

* Infinity reports topline results from DYNAMO(tm), a phase 2 monotherapy study of investigational molecule duvelisib in refractory indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma