UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 14 Telus Corp
* Intends to purchase and cancel up to 1,583,000 of its common shares through private agreements with an arm's-length third-party seller
* Common shares purchased will be counted towards 16 million common shares (subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $500 million)
* Telus to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday it aims to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018