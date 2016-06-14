June 14 Telus Corp

* Intends to purchase and cancel up to 1,583,000 of its common shares through private agreements with an arm's-length third-party seller

* Common shares purchased will be counted towards 16 million common shares (subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $500 million)

* Telus to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: