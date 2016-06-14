June 14 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc :
Broadridge expects acquisition to be $0.01 to $0.03 per
share accretive on a gaap basis
* Says expects to achieve approximately $20 million in
annualized cost synergies within 18-30 months of closing
* Expects acquisition to be $0.09 to $0.13 per share
accretive on a gaap basis in second year.
* Gaap adjusted basis in second year from deal
* Expects acquisition to be $0.11 to $0.14 per share
accretive on a non-gaap adjusted basis in first year
* Senior management, led by mike abbaei, head of dst's
customer communications business, will be joining broadridge
* Broadridge agrees to acquire dst's north american customer
communications business
