UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 14 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes
* Agreement with an existing lender to raise an incremental $150 million term loan b
* Company intends to use proceeds of incremental term loan b and cash on hand to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes due in 2023
* Incremental term loan b is expected to have terms consistent with company's existing term loan b
* Cumulative effect of actions through maturity date of loans is expected to generate cash interest savings of approximately $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday it aims to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018