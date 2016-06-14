June 14 Om Asset Management Plc :
* Om Asset Management Plc says OMAM expects transaction to
be up to 12% accretive to 2017 ENI per share
* Om Asset Management Plc says that it signed a definitive
agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in Landmark Partners
* Om Asset Management Plc says intends to fund closing
payment using available capacity on its existing revolving
credit facility
* OMAM will pay approximately US$240 million in cash at
closing
* Deal includes potential for an additional payment based on
growth of business through 2018
* OMAM has negotiated acceleration, subsequent termination
of deferred tax asset deed, seed capital management agreement
* OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners
