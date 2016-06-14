UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 14 John Wiley & Sons Inc
* Fiscal year 2017 outlook is for revenue to be flat and adjusted EPS to be down by mid single-digits excluding items
* Q4 results include transitional adverse impact of shift to time-based journal subscriptions ($8 million revenue and $0.10 of eps in q4)
* Wiley reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue $434.3 million Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday it aims to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018