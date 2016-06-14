UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
June 14 Par Pacific Holdings Inc :
* Par Pacific Holdings to acquire Wyoming Refining and related logistics assets
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* To acquire Hermes Consolidated LLC (DBA Wyoming Refining company) for approximately $271.4 million
* Expects to raise necessary transactional financing with a mixture of debt, equity and cash on hand
* Deal value of $271.4 million includes assumption of $58 million of indebtedness
* Equity component of financing expected to consist of $50 million rights offering of common stock to all of existing shareholders
* Affiliates of Sam Zell and Highbridge Capital have agreed to provide $52.5 million of mandatorily convertible bridge financing
* Remaining capital required will be financed with existing liquidity
* Additional component of financing expected to consist of private placement of $100 million of convertible notes pursuant to rule 144a
* To assume $58 million of existing indebtedness at Wyoming refining, incur $65 million of additional at Wyoming Refining parent company
* Remaining capital required will be financed with existing liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.