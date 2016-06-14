June 14 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox names Ashok Vemuri as CEO of post-separation business process outsourcing company

* Vemuri will join Xerox effective July 1, 2016 and serve as chief executive officer of Xerox business services LLC

* Vemuri will serve as executive vice president of Xerox corporation until separation is complete

* Vemuri served as president and chief executive officer of Igate Corporation from September 2013 to October 2015

* Separation transaction is on track to be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)