June 14 Charles Schwab Corp

* Total client assets were a record $2.61 trillion as of month-end May, up 1% from May 2015 and up 1% compared to April 2016

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in may 2016 totaled $16.0 billion

* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also a record $1.31 trillion as of month-end may, up 3% from may 2015

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights