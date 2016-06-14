UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
June 14 Synergy Resources Corp
* Borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been re-affirmed at $145 million
* Announced appointment of Deloitte as its independent registered public accounting firm, replacing company's former auditor
* There have not been any disagreements between co, former auditing firm on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure
* Synergy Resources Corporation closes on acquisition of assets in the Wattenberg Field; borrowing base is reaffirmed; company announces change in auditor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.