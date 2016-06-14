BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 14 Premier Exhibitions:
* Premier exhibitions, Inc. to reorganize under chapter 11
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization relief under Chapter 11 of United States bankruptcy code
* Company plans to continue operating business without interruption
* Co is seeking customary authority from bankruptcy court that will enable it to continue operating its business and serving its customers in ordinary course Source text for Eikon:
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: