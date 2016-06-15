June 15 Dynegy Inc :

* Deal for $750 million

* To fund ECP's share of initial equity contribution and pay ECP a revised discounted floor price of $375 million

* Dynegy Inc says its intent to acquire energy capital partners' 35 pct interest in Atlas joint venture

* Acquisition of ECP's interest in JV does not impact ECP's previously disclosed commitment to purchase $150 million in Dynegy inc

* Envisions financing acquisition of Engie portfolio at Dynegy inc level instead of pursuing a portfolio-level financing

* Expected benefit of reducing annual cash interest costs by approximately $40 million from deal

* Post-closing, combined company will have about 34,700 MW of generation assets with a presence in all major competitive markets in US

* Acquisition of Engie's US fossil portfolio remains on track to close in Q4 of this year

* ECP to be Dynegy's largest stockholder with a 15% ownership upon transaction closing

* Dynegy to acquire Energy Capital Partners' interest in Atlas joint venture