June 15 Dynegy Inc :
* Public offering of 4,000,000 tangible equity units, with
each tangible equity unit having a stated amount of $100.00
* Dynegy inc says Dynegy is commencing syndication of an
incremental $2 billion term loan b facility and a revolving
credit facility of $75 million
* Intends to enter into a $50 million letter of credit
facility
* Underwriters of tangible equity units offering will have
13-day over-allotment option to purchase additional $60 million
of tangible equity units
* Dynegy announces launch of tangible equity units offering
and credit facility financing
