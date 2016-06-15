June 15 Dynegy Inc :

* Public offering of 4,000,000 tangible equity units, with each tangible equity unit having a stated amount of $100.00

* Dynegy inc says Dynegy is commencing syndication of an incremental $2 billion term loan b facility and a revolving credit facility of $75 million

* Intends to enter into a $50 million letter of credit facility

* Underwriters of tangible equity units offering will have 13-day over-allotment option to purchase additional $60 million of tangible equity units

* Dynegy announces launch of tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing