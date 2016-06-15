UPDATE 2-Siemens raises outlook after Q1 profit beats forecasts
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
June 15 Garnero Group Acquisition Co
* Shareholders of GC have now committed to purchase $10 million of GGAC shares in public market.
* Date by which transactions must be completed pursuant to investment agreement has been extended to June 25, 2016
* Garnero Group announces amendment to terms of merger with Grupo Colombo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.