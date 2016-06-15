UPDATE 1-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with operations resuming)
June 15 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Credit facilities available to company were unchanged at $150 million and borrowing base was amended to $250 million
* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces closing of equity financing and renewal of credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with operations resuming)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Approximately 230 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected