June 15 Jabil Circuit Inc
* Jabil posts third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $18.2 billion
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share about $1.85
* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.17
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $18.45
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 net revenue $4.15 billion to
$4.35 billion
* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings
per share between loss of $0.02 to profit $0.19 per diluted
share
* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 core diluted earnings per share
$0.15 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Sees Q4 diversified manufacturing services segment to
decrease net revenue 20 pct year-on-year
* Sees Q4 electronics manufacturing services segment
consistent net revenue year-on-year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $4.66
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
