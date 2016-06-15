June 15 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce
debt
* Closed deal to transfer about 14.7 million shares of
communications sales & leasing stock to its creditors in
debt-for-equity exchange
* Now expects cash interest expense of approximately $375
million for 2016, compared to its previous estimate of $385
million.
* Has retired $126 million in face value of debt for $100
million in cash funded by its revolving credit facility
* Transferred CS&L shares, were used to retire approximately
$309 million in Windstream's revolving credit facility
* Plans to dispose of remaining CS&L shares in future to
further reduce debt and generate cash interest savings
