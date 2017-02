June 15 Eastmain Resources Inc

* Underwriters shall purchase 9.8 million flow through shares, on bought deal basis at a price of $0.918 per flow-through share

* Underwriters shall purchase 2 million common capital of company on a bought deal basis at a price of $0.51 per common share

* Eastmain resources announces $10 million bought deal offering Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )