Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 15 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc :
* Envision Healthcare and AmSurg announce merger
* Combined organization will have a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $10 billion and enterprise value of approximately $15 billion
* Merger expected to be accretive to envision and amsurg adjusted earnings per share in 2017 and achieve synergies of $100 million
* Christopher A. Holden will be president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Claire Gulmi, AmSurg's chief financial officer, will retain that role at combined company
* JPMorgan Chase bank and Barclays have provided committed financing for transaction
* Companies will combine in an all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.334 AmSurg shares per Envision share
* Envision shareholders will own about 53 percent, AmSurg shareholders will own about 47 percent of combined co on fully diluted basis
* William Sanger, who serves as president, CEO and chairman of board of Envision, will be executive chairman of board
* Following merger, company's common stock is expected to trade on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol: EVHC
* Combined co will be named envision healthcare corp and co-headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Greenwood Village, Colorado
* Newly formed board will consist of 14 directors, comprised of equal numbers of current Envision and AmSurg directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."