June 15 Rand Logistics Inc :

* Rand logistics reports fiscal year 2016 financial results

* For month of April 2016, sailed for 242 days compared to 318 days in same period in 2015

* In April 2016, delays days equaled 5.8% of total sailing days versus 18.6% in April 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA equaled a loss of $5.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016 versus a loss of $9.9 million during quarter ended March 31, 2015

* Freight and other related revenue generated from company-operated vessels increased $0.4 million to $4.9 million during three-month period ended march 31, 2016