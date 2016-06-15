June 15 Clarcor Inc :

* Clarcor reports second quarter financial results

* Says "believe we are seeing stabilization in agricultural and construction equipment markets"

* Expect 2016 capital expenditures to be between $45 million and $55 million

* On track to realize in excess of $20 million of cost savings in cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in aggregate in 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.68, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says project 2016 cash from operations to be between $200 million and $220 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 sales fell 9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.80

* Q2 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.375 billion to $1.415 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: