June 15 Ctrip.Com International Ltd:

* Ctrip reports unaudited first quarter of 2016 financial results

* Says gross margin was 73% for Q1 of 2016, compared to 70% in same period in 2015

* Net revenues were $648 million for Q1 of 2016, up 80% year-on-year.

* Says diluted earnings per ADS were RMB-3.49 (us$-0.54) for Q1 of 2016

* Says for Q2 of 2016, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 70-75%

* Q1 revenue RMB 4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 4.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: