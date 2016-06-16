June 15 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $225
million after-tax proceeds for repayment of debt
* Transaction includes one mill located in Longview, Wash.,
with an annual capacity of 280,000 tons
* Transaction creates significant value for Weyerhaeuser
shareholders
* Weyerhaeuser liquid packaging board mill and Nippon Paper
Industries will continue to operate separately until transaction
closes
* Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging board business to
Nippon Paper Industries for $285 million in cash
