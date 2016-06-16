BRIEF-HCI group real estate unit acquires Pineda Landings shopping center
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center
June 16 Response Biomedical Corp :
* Says deal for cash consideration of $1.12 per response share
* Entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with 1077801 B.C. Ltd, a company owned by Orbimed Asia Partners
* Says cash consideration price represents a 51% premium to closing price of response shares
* Enters into definitive agreements for going private transaction and private placement
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.