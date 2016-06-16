June 16 Response Biomedical Corp :

* Says deal for cash consideration of $1.12 per response share

* Entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with 1077801 B.C. Ltd, a company owned by Orbimed Asia Partners

* Says cash consideration price represents a 51% premium to closing price of response shares

* Enters into definitive agreements for going private transaction and private placement

