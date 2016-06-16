June 16 Coca-cola Co

* Cola co - now expects items to be a 5 to 6 point headwind on net revenues and a 4 to 5 point headwind on income before taxes in q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $11.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cola company updates second quarter expected net impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural items ahead of deutsche bank conference presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)