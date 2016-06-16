BRIEF-Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
* Oneok announces agreement to acquire remaining public stake in Oneok partners in a transaction valued at $17.2 billion
June 16 Wealth Minerals Ltd
* Wealth signs LOI to acquire Pujsa Lithium Project, Salar De Pujsa, Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday: