June 16 Douglas Dynamics Inc:
* Douglas Dynamics announces agreement to acquire Dejana
Truck and Utility Equipment
* Deal for $206 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per
share on a full-year basis in 2017
* Once deal is completed, Dejana management team, including
its President, Andrew Dejana, will continue to lead Dejana
* Intends to fund acquisition through combination of cash,
ABL revolver draw and an expansion of its existing term loan
agreement
* Says expects DDMS implementation to continue to drive cost
savings and margin improvement through global sourcing and
procurement
