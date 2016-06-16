BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million
June 16 The Kroger Co :
* The Kroger Co qtrly identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel 2.4%
* Q1 EPS of $0.70
* The Kroger Co says confirmed its identical supermarket sales growth guidance, excluding fuel, of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% for 2016
* Continues to expect capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions, purchases of leased facilities, to be in $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion range for year
* Kroger reports first quarter results
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.19 to $2.28
* Q1 sales $34.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $34.88 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency