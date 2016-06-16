June 16 The Kroger Co :

* The Kroger Co qtrly identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel 2.4%

* Q1 EPS of $0.70

* The Kroger Co says confirmed its identical supermarket sales growth guidance, excluding fuel, of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% for 2016

* Continues to expect capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions, purchases of leased facilities, to be in $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion range for year

* Kroger reports first quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.19 to $2.28

* Q1 sales $34.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $34.88 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S