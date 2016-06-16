BRIEF-Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
* Oneok announces agreement to acquire remaining public stake in Oneok partners in a transaction valued at $17.2 billion
June 16 Alterra Power Corp
* Acquisition of flat top wind project, a 200 mw wind farm under development in comanche county and mills county, texas
* Concurrently with closing, alterra placed a us$1.6 million security deposit with local transmission provider
* Alterra forecasts this project to be completed and in service by end of 2017
* Alterra power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
