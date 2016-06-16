June 16 Alterra Power Corp

* Acquisition of flat top wind project, a 200 mw wind farm under development in comanche county and mills county, texas

* Concurrently with closing, alterra placed a us$1.6 million security deposit with local transmission provider

* Alterra forecasts this project to be completed and in service by end of 2017

* Alterra power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project