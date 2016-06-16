June 16 Duke Realty Corp

* Duke realty commences tender offer for 5.95% senior notes due 2017

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95% senior notes due 2017

* Duke realty corp says tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on june 22, 2016

* Duke realty corp says tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on june 22, 2016