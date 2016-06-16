BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million
June 16 Duke Realty Corp
* Duke realty commences tender offer for 5.95% senior notes due 2017
* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95% senior notes due 2017
* Duke realty corp says tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on june 22, 2016
* Duke realty commences tender offer for 5.95% senior notes due 2017
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency