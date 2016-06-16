June 16 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd :

* To increase amount of offering from 26.5 million units to up to 32.5 million units

* Number of additional units that may be acquired under option has also been increased from about 4 million units to 4.9 million units

* Santacruz announces increase to equity financing